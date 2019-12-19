BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Events
St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Events
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Mainland at Millville
Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Woodstown
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Manchester at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Vineland at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Highland
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Camden at Oakcrest
4:30 p.m.
Woodstown at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Highland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Millville at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Manchester
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Saint Augustine Prep vs. La Salle College at Igloo Ice Arena
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Winding River
SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
Barnegat vs. Manasquan at St. Francis Center
4:30 p.m
Absegami vs. Millville at Brigantine Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Cherry Hill East at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Mainland at St. Augustine Prep
Overbrook at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Shore
7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Buena
