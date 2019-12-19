022819_gal_Pvillebb

Pleasantville's against Cinnaminson's during the first half Boys state basketball South Jersey Group II quarterfinals game at Pleasantville High School Wednesday Feb 27, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Events

St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Events

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

Mainland at Millville

Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Woodstown

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Manchester at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Vineland at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Highland

St. Joseph at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Camden at Oakcrest

4:30 p.m.

Woodstown at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Highland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Millville at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Manchester

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Saint Augustine Prep vs. La Salle College at Igloo Ice Arena

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Winding River

SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

Barnegat vs. Manasquan at St. Francis Center

4:30 p.m

Absegami vs. Millville at Brigantine Aquatic Center

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Cherry Hill East at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Mainland at St. Augustine Prep

Overbrook at Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Shore

7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Buena

