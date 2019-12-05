BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Toms River YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Arthur P. Schalick at Holly City Family Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy Academy vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pennsauken Tech at Brunswick Cross Keys Bowling
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Saint Peter’s Prep at Barnabas Hockey House
