Mainland vs Middle Township's Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Mainland vs Middle Township. Dec.26, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

George Holden Sr Memorial Boys Bracket

12:30 p.m.

Phil-Mont Christian Academy (Pa.) vs. Cumberland

William “Chickie” Ludman Boys Showcase

2 p.m.

Cherokee vs. Penns Grove

George Holden Sr Memorial Boys Bracket

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Cristo Rey Philadelphia

Andrew Alameno Memorial Boys Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Camden vs. Wildwood Catholic

Score at the Shore

at Southern Reg.

Pleasantville vs. Mainland

Wolverine Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament

at Woodstown

3:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Woodstown

New Egypt Holiday Tournament

1:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Raritan

Pemberton Holiday Tournament

1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Pemberton Township

West Deptford Holiday Tournament

at RiverWinds

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Woodrow Wilson

Regular season

6 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

Jay Craven Memorial Girls Bracket

9:30 a.m.

Absegami vs. Pemberton Township

Jay Craven Memorial Girls Bracket

11 a.m.

Friends Central School (Pa.) vs. Holy Spirit

Tony Calogero Memorial Girls Bracket

12:30 p.m.

St. Dominic Academy vs. Camden Tech

2 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Atlantic Christian School

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Girls Bracket

3:45 p.m.

Delsea vs. Lower Moreland (Pa.)

5:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Penncrest

Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial Girls Bracket

6:45 p.m.

McDongh (Md.) vs. Manasquan

8:30 p.m.

Camden Catholic vs. West Springfield (Ma.)

Wolverine Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament

at Woodstown

10 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Camden Academy

11:45 a.m.

Bridgeton vs. Woodstown

Shore Reg. Holiday Tournament

4 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Freehold Township

West Deptford Holiday Tournament

at RiverWinds

4 p.m.

TBD vs. St. Joseph

WRESTLING

Marinelli Tournament

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Egg Harbor Township

Collingswood Holiday Tournament

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Collingswood

Walter Woods Holiday Tournament

9 a.m.

Pinelands at Middleton South

Overbrook Tournament

at Overbrook

10 a.m.

South Jersey at Overbrook

Regular season

9 a.m.

Buena at Hunterdon Central

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

9 a.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center in Toms River

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Southern at St. Francis Center

ICE HOCKEY

Winding River Holiday Invitational

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Winding River

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments