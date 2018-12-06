Destin Lasco, Swimming, 2020
Mainland standout Destin Lasco set three individual and two relay national records as a sophomore last winter.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Millville at Holly City Fitness Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Mainland

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands vs.Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

