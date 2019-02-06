BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Cumberland
Gloucester City at Wildwood
Atlantic Christian at Barnegat
Rock Top Academy at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
ACIT at St. Augustine Prep
6:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
7 p.m.
Schalick at Bridgeton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
Cumberland at Hammonton
Wildwood at Gloucester City
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Public A quarterfinals
2:30 p.m.
(5) Southern vs. (4) Toms River North at Toms River YMCA
South Jersey Public B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(3) Ocean City vs. (6) Shawnee at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center.
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Buena at St. Joseph
4:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Mainlanders
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Collinswood at Ocean City
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace Prep at Igloo Ice Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Ocean City vs. Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.