Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Cumberland

Gloucester City at Wildwood

Atlantic Christian at Barnegat

Rock Top Academy at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

ACIT at St. Augustine Prep

6:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

7 p.m.

Schalick at Bridgeton

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

Cumberland at Hammonton

Wildwood at Gloucester City

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Jersey Public A quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.

(5) Southern vs. (4) Toms River North at Toms River YMCA

South Jersey Public B quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(3) Ocean City vs. (6) Shawnee at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center.

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Buena at St. Joseph

4:45 p.m.

Cumberland at Mainlanders

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Collinswood at Ocean City

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace Prep at Igloo Ice Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Ocean City vs. Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

