Region 8 Wrestling Tournament
Jaden Roberts, of Buena, wins over Connor Boal, of Holy Spirit, in the 170 lb. division during the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

NJSIAA state preliminaries at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I quarterfinals

5:30 p.m.

(8) Gloucester at (1) Wildwood

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

5 p.m.

(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Ocean City

6 p.m.

(9) Absegami at (1) Mainland

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I quarterfinals

7 p.m.

(14) Wildwood at (11) Pitman

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(11) Toms River East at (3) Mainland

5:30 p.m.

(5) Timber Creek at (4) Pinelands

7 p.m.

(10) Seneca at (2) Ocean City

South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals

6 p.m.

(8) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (1) St. Augustine Prep

