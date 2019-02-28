WRESTLING
2:30 p.m.
NJSIAA state preliminaries at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
5:30 p.m.
(8) Gloucester at (1) Wildwood
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Ocean City
6 p.m.
(9) Absegami at (1) Mainland
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
7 p.m.
(14) Wildwood at (11) Pitman
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(11) Toms River East at (3) Mainland
5:30 p.m.
(5) Timber Creek at (4) Pinelands
7 p.m.
(10) Seneca at (2) Ocean City
South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(8) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (1) St. Augustine Prep
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.