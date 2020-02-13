GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group B final
3:30 p.m.
(1) Moorestown vs. (2) Mainland at Gloucester Tech
S.J. Group A final
5 p.m.
(1) Cherry Hill East vs. (2) Egg Harbor Twp. at Gloucester Tech
S.J. Group C final
6:30 p.m.
(1) Haddonfield vs. (2) Middle Twp. at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic Christian
Middle Twp. at Buena
Brick Twp. at Southern
Hammonton at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Hammonton
Wildwood at Gloucester City
6:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph
Buena at Middle Twp.
Millville at St. Augustine
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Willingboro at Cedar Creek
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
7 p.m.
Vineland at Schalick
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.