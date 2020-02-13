Egg Harbor Township vs Ocean City Swim Meet

Egg Harbor Township vs Ocean City Boys and Girls swim meet. Dec. 17, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SWIMMING

S.J. Group B final

3:30 p.m.

(1) Moorestown vs. (2) Mainland at Gloucester Tech

S.J. Group A final

5 p.m.

(1) Cherry Hill East vs. (2) Egg Harbor Twp. at Gloucester Tech

S.J. Group C final

6:30 p.m.

(1) Haddonfield vs. (2) Middle Twp. at Gloucester Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic Christian

Middle Twp. at Buena

Brick Twp. at Southern

Hammonton at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Cumberland at Hammonton

Wildwood at Gloucester City

6:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Joseph

Buena at Middle Twp.

Millville at St. Augustine

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Willingboro at Cedar Creek

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

7 p.m.

Vineland at Schalick

