EHT vs ACIT basketball

Egg Harbor Township vs ACIT the first half of the boys basketball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday Feb 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Deptford at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4:30 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

7 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Williamstown at Cumberland

Hammonton at Deptford

Pennsville at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

6:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

ACIT at St. Augustine Prep

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Palmyra

GIRLS SWIMMING

S.J. Group C quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(4) Cape May Tech vs. (5) Oakcrest at Cape May Special Services

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Atlantic City Indoor Meet at Atlantic City Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

