GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Deptford at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Williamstown at Cumberland
Hammonton at Deptford
Pennsville at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
ACIT at St. Augustine Prep
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Palmyra
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group C quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(4) Cape May Tech vs. (5) Oakcrest at Cape May Special Services
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Atlantic City Indoor Meet at Atlantic City Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
