GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic Tech
Mainland at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May Reg.
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
Lacey Township at Manchester Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Toms River South
Lakewood at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Township
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Atlantic Tech at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
12 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Gloucester Tech
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Cumberland, at Holly City
4 p.m.
Lacey Township at Barnegat, at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Ocean City vs. Cherry Hill East, at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
N.J. State Relays, at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Ocean City, Millville at Cumberland Reg.
BOYS AD GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Manchester at Lacey Township
Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Township, at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Seneca, at Brunswick Zone
