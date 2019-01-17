Mainland Regional vs. Lenape Girls Basketball
GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic Tech

Mainland at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May Reg.

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Reg.

Lacey Township at Manchester Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Reg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Toms River South

Lakewood at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Township

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

7 p.m.

Atlantic Tech at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

12 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Gloucester Tech

3:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Cumberland, at Holly City

4 p.m.

Lacey Township at Barnegat, at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Ocean City vs. Cherry Hill East, at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

N.J. State Relays, at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Ocean City, Millville at Cumberland Reg.

BOYS AD GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Manchester at Lacey Township

Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Township, at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Seneca, at Brunswick Zone

