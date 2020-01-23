Our Lady of Mercy/St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes-Maple Shade
Barnegat/Lacey Twp. at Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Lane
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Toms River South at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Pennsville Memorial
Egg Harbor Twp. at Highland
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
St. Augustine Prep vs. Gloucester Catholic at Igloo Ice Arena
Southern at Middletown North
Barnegat/Southern/Lacey Twp./Pinelands at Ocean County Championship at Bennett Center
Atlantic City vs. Armory at Atlantic City Armory
Absegami vs. Brigantine North at Brigantine Aquatic Center
Bishop Eustace Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.
Moorestown Friends at Cape May Special Services School
Kingsway vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Steinart Pool
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City against ACIT first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT girls basketball game
The Vikings’ Sasha Lemons looks to shoot near ACIT’s Juliana Montero during Tuesday night’s game in Atlantic City. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Edward Lea / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Atlantic City vs ACIT
ACIT Jakyra Williams #23 grabs a rebound over Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez #2 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
ACIT Cea'anai Jackson #32 grabs a rebound between Atlantic City's Ciani Redd Howard #21 and Cornysha Davis #13 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City's Cornysha Davis #13 for the ball against ACIT Nyasia Grant #42 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
ACIT’s Grace Speer, left, drives to the basket against Atlantic City’s Naysha Suarez during the first half of their girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School on Tuesday. Speer had 12 points in the game.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 battle for the ball against ACIT Sa'Dayih Taylor #3 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
ACIT Cea'anai Jackson #32 attempts a shot against Atalantic City's Cornysha Davis #13 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez #2 attempts a shot against ACIT Jakyra Williams #23 and Juliana Montero #5 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City's Sasha Lemons #5 attempts a shot over ACIT Nyasia Grant #42 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs ACIT
Atlantic City's Naysha Suarez #2 battle for the ball against ACIT Cea'anai Jackson #32 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
