BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy/St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill East at Laurel Lanes-Maple Shade

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m

Barnegat/Lacey Twp. at Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Lane

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Cumberland at Kingsway

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Manchester

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Penns Grove

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pennsville Memorial

Egg Harbor Twp. at Highland

Kingsway at Cumberland

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

Woodstown at St. Joseph

6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Lacey Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Gloucester Catholic at Igloo Ice Arena

5 p.m.

Southern at Middletown North

INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Barnegat/Southern/Lacey Twp./Pinelands at Ocean County Championship at Bennett Center

Atlantic City vs. Armory at Atlantic City Armory

SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Absegami vs. Brigantine North at Brigantine Aquatic Center

3:30 p.m.

Bishop Eustace Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Moorestown Friends at Cape May Special Services School

Oakcrest at Mainland

Kingsway vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Steinart Pool

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

