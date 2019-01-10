GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. at Deptford
Delsea at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Manalapan at Southern Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Deptford at Cumberland Reg.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
6 p.m.
Buena Reg. at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough, at Memorial Middle School
7 p.m.
Hammonton at Delsea Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Ocean City
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Long Branch
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena Reg.
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. OLMA, at Hess School
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3: 10 p.m.
Lacey Township at Lakewood
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. vs. Barnegat
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Pennsauken Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
South Jersey, at Atlantic City Armory
5 p.m.
SJTCA, at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Brick Township at Egg Harbor Township
6:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Brick Memorial
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.