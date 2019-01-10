010919_spt_prepbasketball
St. Augustine Prep against Wildwood Catholic during the half of high school basketball game at St. Augustine Prep High School Tuesday Jan 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. at Deptford

Delsea at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Manalapan at Southern Reg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Deptford at Cumberland Reg.

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

6 p.m.

Buena Reg. at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough, at Memorial Middle School

7 p.m.

Hammonton at Delsea Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Ocean City

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Barnegat vs. Long Branch

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena Reg.

GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. OLMA, at Hess School

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3: 10 p.m.

Lacey Township at Lakewood

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. vs. Barnegat

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Pennsauken Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

South Jersey, at Atlantic City Armory

5 p.m.

SJTCA, at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Brick Township at Egg Harbor Township

6:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Brick Memorial

