GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
4:30 p.m.
Buena at LEAP Academy
5 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Township
5:30 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic Tech
Millville at Atlantic City
Central at Southern
Triton at Cumberland
Williamstown at Hammonton
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Salem
Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township
Atlantic City at Millville
Southern at Central
Wildwood at Clayton
LEAP Academy at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine Prep at Pleasantville
Cumberland at Triton
Hammonton at Williamstown
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
6 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland
Pennsauken at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Township
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Aquatic Center
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:10 p.m.
Donovan catholic at Lacey Township
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at Brunswick Zone
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Southern Throw Down at Southern Reg.
5 p.m.
SJTCA at Bennett Center
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Toms River North
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. St. Joseph Prep at Igloo Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Ocean Township at Jersey Shore Arena
