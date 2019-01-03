Mainland Regional vs. Lenape Girls Basketball
Mainland Regional vs. Lenape in the girls final of the Score to the Shore tournament at Southern Regional. Dec.28, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

4:30 p.m.

Buena at LEAP Academy

5 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Township

5:30 p.m.

Salem at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic Tech

Millville at Atlantic City

Central at Southern

Triton at Cumberland

Williamstown at Hammonton

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Salem

Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic City at Millville

Southern at Central

Wildwood at Clayton

LEAP Academy at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine Prep at Pleasantville

Cumberland at Triton

Hammonton at Williamstown

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

6 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

Egg Harbor Township at Mainland

Pennsauken at Lower Cape May

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Township

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Aquatic Center

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:10 p.m.

Donovan catholic at Lacey Township

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at Brunswick Zone

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Southern Throw Down at Southern Reg.

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Toms River North

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. St. Joseph Prep at Igloo Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Ocean Township at Jersey Shore Arena

