Baseball

Baseball: Non Public Championship, Delbarton vs. St Augustine at Toms River East HS on 6/10/2017. Delbarton scored in the bottom of the 7th inning to defeat St. Augustine 2-1

 Larry Murphy

BASEBALL

SJ Group I

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

Buena Regional (6) at Schalick (3)

SJ Group II

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek (6) at Delran (3)

Barnegat (7) at West Deptford (2)

SJ Group III

Quarterfinals

3 p.m.

Absegami (10) at Cherry Hill West (2)

4 p.m.

Pinelands Regional (9) at Triton (1)

Toms River East (12) at Ocean City (4)

Hammonton (6) at Moorestown (3)

SJ Group IV

Quarterfinals

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township (16) at Vineland (8)

SJ Non-Public B

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic (12) at Holy Spirit (4)

SOFTBALL

SJ Group IV

Semifinals

4 p.m.

Vineland (6) at Shawnee (2)

SJ Group III

Semifinals

4 p.m.

Ocean City (7) at Moorestown ( 6)

SJ Group I

Semifinals

4 p.m.

Schalick (3) at Buena Regional (2)

SJ Non-Public B

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

Trinity Hall (9) at St. Joseph (1)

Our Lady of Mercy (5) at Rutgers Prep (4)

Wildwood Catholic (10) at Holy Cross (2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

SJ Group III

Final

2 p.m.

Ocean City (2) at Moorestown (1)

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Township at Pinelands Regional

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern Regional

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Absegami

