BASEBALL
SJ Group I
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
Buena Regional (6) at Schalick (3)
SJ Group II
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek (6) at Delran (3)
Barnegat (7) at West Deptford (2)
SJ Group III
Quarterfinals
3 p.m.
Absegami (10) at Cherry Hill West (2)
4 p.m.
Pinelands Regional (9) at Triton (1)
Toms River East (12) at Ocean City (4)
Hammonton (6) at Moorestown (3)
SJ Group IV
Quarterfinals
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township (16) at Vineland (8)
SJ Non-Public B
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic (12) at Holy Spirit (4)
SOFTBALL
SJ Group IV
Semifinals
4 p.m.
Vineland (6) at Shawnee (2)
SJ Group III
Semifinals
4 p.m.
Ocean City (7) at Moorestown ( 6)
SJ Group I
Semifinals
4 p.m.
Schalick (3) at Buena Regional (2)
SJ Non-Public B
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
Trinity Hall (9) at St. Joseph (1)
Our Lady of Mercy (5) at Rutgers Prep (4)
Wildwood Catholic (10) at Holy Cross (2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
SJ Group III
Final
2 p.m.
Ocean City (2) at Moorestown (1)
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Township at Pinelands Regional
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern Regional
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Absegami
