BOYS TENNIS

South Jersey Group II first round

2 p.m.

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Deptford

3 p.m.

(9) Cumberland at (8) Cedar Creek

(10) Lower Cape May at (7) Lacey Twp.

South Jersey Group IV first round

3:30 p.m.

(10) Williamstown at (7) Millville

3:45 p.m.

(12) Vineland at (5) Cherokee

4:30 p.m.

(11) Egg Harbor Twp. at (6) Southern

Other games:

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Cumberland

Wildwood at Penns Grove

Mainland at Atlantic City

4:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

BASEBALL

Ocean County tournament quarterfinals

4:15 p.m.

(14) Southern at (6) Lacey Twp.

Other games:

3 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine Prep at Vineland

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Cinnaminson at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Hammonton

Wildwood at Gloucester City

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Triton at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Winslow Twp.

St. Joseph at Ocean City

Hammonton at Cumberland

Gloucester City at Wildwood

Buena at Cedar Creek

4:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Absegami

Southern at Brick Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

BOYS LACROSSE

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Ocean City vs. ACIT at Greate Bay Golf Course

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Lakehurst Naval Base

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Toms River Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

Cumberland County Championships at Vineland

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.

Ocean County Championships at Central Reg.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

