BOYS TENNIS
South Jersey Group II first round
2 p.m.
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Deptford
3 p.m.
(9) Cumberland at (8) Cedar Creek
(10) Lower Cape May at (7) Lacey Twp.
South Jersey Group IV first round
3:30 p.m.
(10) Williamstown at (7) Millville
3:45 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Cherokee
4:30 p.m.
(11) Egg Harbor Twp. at (6) Southern
Other games:
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Cumberland
Wildwood at Penns Grove
Mainland at Atlantic City
4:15 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
BASEBALL
Ocean County tournament quarterfinals
4:15 p.m.
(14) Southern at (6) Lacey Twp.
Other games:
3 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Pinelands
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine Prep at Vineland
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Cinnaminson at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Hammonton
Wildwood at Gloucester City
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Triton at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Winslow Twp.
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Hammonton at Cumberland
Gloucester City at Wildwood
Buena at Cedar Creek
4:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Southern at Brick Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
BOYS LACROSSE
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Ocean City vs. ACIT at Greate Bay Golf Course
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Lakehurst Naval Base
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Toms River Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Pine Barrens Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Vineland
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.
Ocean County Championships at Central Reg.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
