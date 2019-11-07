spt_mainlandgs

Ocean City hosted Mainland in a girls Soccer match. Ocean City, NJ. September 11, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Group III finals

11 a.m.

(3) Mainland at (1) Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Non-Public A finals

4 p.m.

(2) Christian Brothers Academy at (1) St. Augustine

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State Group II second round

4 p.m.

(9) Indian Hills at (8) Cedar Creek

(31) Barnegat at (15) Madison

State Group III second round

4:15 p.m.

(10) Absegami at (7) Brick Memorial

State Group IV second round

4:30 p.m.

(20) Washington Twp. at (4) Southern

FOOTBALL

Crossover games

5 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Barnegat

Oakcrest at Deptford

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

