GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group III finals
11 a.m.
(3) Mainland at (1) Ocean City
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Non-Public A finals
4 p.m.
(2) Christian Brothers Academy at (1) St. Augustine
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State Group II second round
4 p.m.
(9) Indian Hills at (8) Cedar Creek
(31) Barnegat at (15) Madison
State Group III second round
4:15 p.m.
(10) Absegami at (7) Brick Memorial
State Group IV second round
4:30 p.m.
(20) Washington Twp. at (4) Southern
FOOTBALL
Crossover games
5 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
Oakcrest at Deptford
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
