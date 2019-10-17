BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Pleasantville at Buena
Winslow Twp. at Hammonton
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Delsea
5:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Neptune
6:15 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Camden Tech at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Central
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament
3:30 p.m.
Rumson Fair-Haven at Souther
Other games
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
Pinelands at Toms River North
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Mainland at Vineland
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Buena
Cumberland at Hammonton
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Wildwood
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep
Pemberton Twp. at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Oakcrest at ACIT
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Mainland at Washington Twp.
Pinelands at Colts Neck
5:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University
Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Cumberland County Championships at New Jersey MotorSports Park
Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park
