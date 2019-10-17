Middle vs Oakcrest soccer

Middle Township vs Oakcrest's during the first half of boys soccer game at Middle Township High School soccer field Tuesday Oct 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Pleasantville at Buena

Winslow Twp. at Hammonton

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Delsea

5:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Neptune

6:15 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Camden Tech at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Central

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament

3:30 p.m.

Rumson Fair-Haven at Souther

Other games

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

Pinelands at Toms River North

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Mainland at Vineland

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Buena

Cumberland at Hammonton

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Wildwood

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep

Pemberton Twp. at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Oakcrest at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Mainland at Washington Twp.

Pinelands at Colts Neck

5:15 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University

Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Cumberland County Championships at New Jersey MotorSports Park

Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments