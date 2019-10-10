Oakcrest vs Ocean City Boys Soccer

Oakcrest vs Ocean City Boys Soccer.. Sept. 19, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Millville at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

St. Augustine at Atlantic City

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Ave.

Vineland vs. Glassboro at Gittone Stadium

Wildwood Catholic vs. Salem at Stone Harbor Field

Wildwood at Gloucester City

Hammonton at Schalick

CROSS COUNTRY

TBD

Shore Conference Championship at Ocean County Park

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Oakcrest

FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Field

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

Cumberland at Schalick

Deptford at Holy Spirit

Hammonton at Glassboro

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

GIRLS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Schalick at Hammonton

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Bridgeton at Millville

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Cedar Creek at Highland

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Boyd St. Fields

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

Pennsville Memorial at Buena

Pinelands at Ranney

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

GIRLS TENNIS

SJ Group III round three

(3) Mainland at (2) Shawnee

SJ Group IV round two

3 p.m.

(12) Freehold at (4) Millville

Other Matches

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Barnegat at Southern

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Stone Harbor Courts

Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park

4:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

GYMNASTICS

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Pinelands

Pleasantville at Camden County Tech

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

