BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Millville at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Ave.
Vineland vs. Glassboro at Gittone Stadium
Wildwood Catholic vs. Salem at Stone Harbor Field
Wildwood at Gloucester City
Hammonton at Schalick
CROSS COUNTRY
TBD
Shore Conference Championship at Ocean County Park
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Oakcrest
FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Veterans Memorial Field
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
Cumberland at Schalick
Deptford at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Glassboro
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Schalick at Hammonton
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Bridgeton at Millville
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Cedar Creek at Highland
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Middle Twp. vs. Mainland at Boyd St. Fields
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Pennsville Memorial at Buena
Pinelands at Ranney
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
GIRLS TENNIS
SJ Group III round three
(3) Mainland at (2) Shawnee
SJ Group IV round two
3 p.m.
(12) Freehold at (4) Millville
Other Matches
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Barnegat at Southern
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Stone Harbor Courts
Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park
4:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
GYMNASTICS
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Pinelands
Pleasantville at Camden County Tech
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
