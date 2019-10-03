BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Hammonton at Deptford
3:45 p.m.
Buena at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Stone Harbor Field
6:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech at Wildwood
Barnegat at Central Regional
CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Cape May County Tech at Burlington County Institute of Tech
6:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Cape May County Tech at Maxwell Field
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Manchester
4 p.m.
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Triton
Hammonton at Williamstown
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Central at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Buena
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Deptford at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II first round
2 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat
(13) Delsea at (4) Lower Cape May
(15) Pleasantville at (2) Seneca
3 p.m.
(10) Middle Twp. at (7) Cumberland
4 p.m.
(14) Pinelands at (3) Oakcrest
S.J. Group IV first round
3 p.m.
(15) Howell at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
(13) Toms River North at (4) Millville
(10) Washington Twp. at (7) Southern
3:45 p.m.
(11) Williamstown at (6) Vineland
S.J. Non-Public B first round
3 p.m.
(9) Holy Cross at Our Lady of Mercy (8)
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Trinity Hall
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Schalick at Fox Park
GYMNASTICS
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
ACIT at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
5:15 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Southern
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.