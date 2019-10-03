Cedar Creek vs Pinelands Volleyball

Cedar Creek vs Pinelands in volleyball. Sept. 10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Hammonton at Deptford

3:45 p.m.

Buena at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Stone Harbor Field

6:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech at Wildwood

Barnegat at Central Regional

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cape May County Tech at Burlington County Institute of Tech

6:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Cape May County Tech at Maxwell Field

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Manchester

4 p.m.

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Triton

Hammonton at Williamstown

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Central at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Buena

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Deptford at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group II first round

2 p.m.

(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat

(13) Delsea at (4) Lower Cape May

(15) Pleasantville at (2) Seneca

3 p.m.

(10) Middle Twp. at (7) Cumberland

4 p.m.

(14) Pinelands at (3) Oakcrest

S.J. Group IV first round

3 p.m.

(15) Howell at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.

(13) Toms River North at (4) Millville

(10) Washington Twp. at (7) Southern

3:45 p.m.

(11) Williamstown at (6) Vineland

S.J. Non-Public B first round

3 p.m.

(9) Holy Cross at Our Lady of Mercy (8)

(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Trinity Hall

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Mainland

4 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Schalick at Fox Park

GYMNASTICS

4:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

ACIT at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

5:15 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Southern

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments