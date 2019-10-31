GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group I quarterfinal
2 p.m.
(6) Buena at (3) Schalick
S.J. Group II quarterfinal
4 p.m.
(8) Cedar Creek at (1) Haddonfield
(5) Pinelands at (4) Delran
S.J. Group III quarterfinal
2 p.m.
(8) Cherry Hill West at (1) Ocean City
(10) Hammonton vs (2) Gloucester Tech at Rowan College Gloucester
(11) Lacey Twp. at (3) Mainland
S.J. Group IV quarterfinal
3:15 p.m.
(5) Millville at (4) Shawnee
S.J. Non-Public B
3 p.m.
(6) Wardlaw-Hartridge at (3) Our Lady of Mercy
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group I final
2 p.m.
(3) Woodstown at (1) Middle Twp.
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Shawnee
