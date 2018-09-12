FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Regional
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland
Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Williamstown at Hammonton
Cumberland Regional at Triton Regional
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Barnegat at Lacey Township
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Vineland at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Hammonton
Triton Regional at Cumberland Regional
Wildwood at Clayton
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Brick Memorial
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Lacey Township at Barnegat
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
St. Augustine Prep at Millville
Vineland at ACIT
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Williamstown
Brick Memorial at Southern Regional
Cumberland Regional at Triton Regional
Clayton at Wildwood
7 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Buena Regional
Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
Lower Cape May Regional at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Penns Grove
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
4:15 p.m.
Brick Township at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 p.m.
Middle Township at St. Joseph
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.