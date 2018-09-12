Atlantic City Millville Soccer
Buy Now

Atlantic City High School plays Millville High in the season opener, at Atlantic City, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).

 Vernon Ogrodnek

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland Regional

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland

Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Williamstown at Hammonton

Cumberland Regional at Triton Regional

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Barnegat at Lacey Township

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Vineland at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Williamstown at Hammonton

Triton Regional at Cumberland Regional

Wildwood at Clayton

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Brick Memorial

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Lacey Township at Barnegat

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

St. Augustine Prep at Millville

Vineland at ACIT

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Williamstown

Brick Memorial at Southern Regional

Cumberland Regional at Triton Regional

Clayton at Wildwood

7 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Buena Regional

Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

Lower Cape May Regional at Cedar Creek

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Penns Grove

4 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

4:15 p.m.

Brick Township at Barnegat

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 p.m.

Middle Township at St. Joseph

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

