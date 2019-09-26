BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
Toms River North at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Wildwood at Camden Tech
6:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. ayt Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Lakewood
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Vineland
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep
Hammonton at Penns Grove
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m
Jackson Liberty at Cedar Creek
6:30 pm.
Lakewood at Pinelands
