BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

Toms River North at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Delsea

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Wildwood at Camden Tech

6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Mainland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. ayt Oakcrest

Millville at Ocean City

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Barnegat at Lakewood

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Vineland

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep

Hammonton at Penns Grove

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m

Jackson Liberty at Cedar Creek

6:30 pm.

Lakewood at Pinelands

