Holy Spirit Field Hockey Preview
Holy Spirit’s Emma Watson dribbled the ball up the field during the Spartans’ season-opening game against Vineland on Tuesday in Absecon. Vineland won 1-0.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Atlantic City at Mainland Regional

Lower Cape May Regional at Buena Regional

Vineland at Bridgeton

Pinelands Regional at Donovan Catholic

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

6:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

GIRLS TENNIS

3 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Schalick

Ocean City at Middle Township

Millville at Cumberland Regional

Atlantic City at Vineland

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Shore Conference Tournament

4 p.m.

Pinelands Regional at Freehold Township

Barnegat at Middletown

Southern Regional at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Absegami

Lacey Township at Barnegat

Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May Regional

Middle Township at ACIT

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

LEAP Academy at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

5:15 p.m.

Brick Township at Southern Regional

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Mainland Regional

ACIT at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Oakcrest

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Millville at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at ACIT

4 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Middle Township

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Camden Tech at Cape May Tech

