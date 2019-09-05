Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer

Middle Township hosted Pleasantville in a CAL boys soccer match to open the fall high school soccer season. Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

GIRLS SOCCER

3:15 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Woodbury at Deptford

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Township

Southern at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Toms River East at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Clayton

Buena vs. wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Rumson

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Rumson at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Keyport at Barnegat

Pinelands at Shore

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Buena

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Southern at Toms River South

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

Toms River East at Southern

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Moorestown at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Glassboro at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Salem Tech at Lower Cape May

Sterling at Hammonton

Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

