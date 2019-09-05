GIRLS SOCCER
3:15 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Woodbury at Deptford
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Township
Southern at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Toms River East at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Clayton
Buena vs. wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Rumson
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Rumson at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Keyport at Barnegat
Pinelands at Shore
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Buena
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Southern at Toms River South
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Toms River East at Southern
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Moorestown at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Glassboro at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Salem Tech at Lower Cape May
Sterling at Hammonton
Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
