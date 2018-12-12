Lauren Kelly, swimming, 2018
Kelly was a versatile swimmer and a first-team Press All-Star all four years. Kelly finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions as a senior. She set meet marks in the 100-meter backstroke at the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Swim Meet (1 minute, 4.56 seconds) and at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championships (1:05.23). She now swims for the University of Pittsburgh.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

