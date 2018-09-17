BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
ACIT, Absegami at Bridgeton
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
Buena Regional, Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May Regional
Donovan Catholic, Barnegat, Lacey Township at Ocean County Park
Cedar Creek, Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Pinelands Regional, Jackson Liberty, Manchester at Ocean County Park
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township, Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Atlantic City at Vineland
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep, Atlantic City at Vineland
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Buena Regional
Barnegat at Pinelands Regional
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May Regional
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Central Regional at Southern Regional
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland Regional
Buena Regional at Cedar Creek
Barnegat at Pemberton
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
Pinelands at Lakewood
Lower Cape May Regional at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Millville at Middle Township
Atlantic City at Vineland
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Mainland Regional at Middle Township
Pinelands Regional at Barnegat
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Toms River North at Southern Regional
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland Christian
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic
Toms River East at Southern Regional
ACIT at Northern Burlington
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton
Barnegat at Lakewood
Southern Regional at Toms River East
