Pleasantville Baseball Preview
Pleasantville baseball player Alejandro Rosado fielding at scrimmage game against ACIT. March 27, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Southern at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

Camden Academy Charter at Wildwood

ACIT at St. Joseph

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Vineland at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Camden Academy Charter

Williamstown at Buena

Delsea at Mainland

Highland at St. Joseph

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Lenape at St. Augustine Prep

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

Noon

Cape May County Golf Championship at Shore Gate Golf Club

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Vineland at Seaview Golf Course

Millville vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club

Mainland vs. Holy Spirit

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Jackson Memorial at Westlake Golf Club

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Country Club

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat vs. Toms River East vs. Toms River North at Atlantis Golf Club

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:35 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at Atlantic City

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

ACIT vs. Millville at Mainland Reg.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Toms River East

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

ACIT vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at Millville

Brick Memorial vs. Toms River East at Southern Reg.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Mainland at Southern

Cumberland at Wildwood

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Sterling at Pleasantville

Clearview at St. Augustine Prep

Toms River North at Southern

