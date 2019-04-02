BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Southern at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
Camden Academy Charter at Wildwood
ACIT at St. Joseph
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Vineland at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Camden Academy Charter
Williamstown at Buena
Delsea at Mainland
Highland at St. Joseph
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Lenape at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
Noon
Cape May County Golf Championship at Shore Gate Golf Club
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Vineland at Seaview Golf Course
Millville vs. Schalick at Centerton Country Club
Mainland vs. Holy Spirit
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Memorial at Westlake Golf Club
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Country Club
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat vs. Toms River East vs. Toms River North at Atlantis Golf Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:35 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at Atlantic City
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
ACIT vs. Millville at Mainland Reg.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Toms River East
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City vs. Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at Millville
Brick Memorial vs. Toms River East at Southern Reg.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Mainland at Southern
Cumberland at Wildwood
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Sterling at Pleasantville
Clearview at St. Augustine Prep
Toms River North at Southern
