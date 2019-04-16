Egg Harbor Township vs Vineland Softball

Vineland at Egg Harbor Township. April 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Vineland at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at st. Augustine Prep

Pleasantville at Williamstown

Wildwood at Pitman

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

SOFTBALL

Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Brick Memorial at (3) Southern

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Vineland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Hammonton at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Camden at Pleasantville

Schalick at Cumberland

Pitman at Wildwood

Buena at St. Joseph

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Haddon Twp.

Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep

Mainland at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Haddon Heights

New Hope- Solebury at Holy Spirit

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

Garnet Valley at Ocean City

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. ACIT at Seaview Golf Course

Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Centerton Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

Millville vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Country Club

Ocean City vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Hammonton vs. Clearview at Pitman Country Club

Wildwood at Clayton

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links

GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Country Club

BOYS TENNIS

Shore Conference Tournament first round

3:30 p.m.

(17) Pinelands at (16) Southern

Regular season

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Delsea at Millville

Mainland at Ocean City

St. Augustine Prep at Woodstown

Atlantic City at Vineland

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. ACIT at Ocean City

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Millville

Southern vs. Toms River North at Central Reg.

Cumberland vs. Triton at Highland Reg.

Williamstown at Hammonton

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. ACIT at Absegami

Bridgeton vs. Millville at Vineland

Central Reg. vs. Toms River North at Southern

Cumberland vs. Highland at Triton Reg.

Hammonton at Williamstown

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.

Mainland at Atlantic City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep

Southern at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic

