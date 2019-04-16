BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Vineland at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at st. Augustine Prep
Pleasantville at Williamstown
Wildwood at Pitman
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
SOFTBALL
Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Brick Memorial at (3) Southern
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Vineland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Hammonton at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Camden at Pleasantville
Schalick at Cumberland
Pitman at Wildwood
Buena at St. Joseph
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Haddon Twp.
Barnegat at Mater Dei Prep
Mainland at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Haddon Heights
New Hope- Solebury at Holy Spirit
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. ACIT at Seaview Golf Course
Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Centerton Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
Millville vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Country Club
Ocean City vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Hammonton vs. Clearview at Pitman Country Club
Wildwood at Clayton
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links
GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Country Club
BOYS TENNIS
Shore Conference Tournament first round
3:30 p.m.
(17) Pinelands at (16) Southern
Regular season
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Delsea at Millville
Mainland at Ocean City
St. Augustine Prep at Woodstown
Atlantic City at Vineland
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. ACIT at Ocean City
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Millville
Southern vs. Toms River North at Central Reg.
Cumberland vs. Triton at Highland Reg.
Williamstown at Hammonton
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. ACIT at Absegami
Bridgeton vs. Millville at Vineland
Central Reg. vs. Toms River North at Southern
Cumberland vs. Highland at Triton Reg.
Hammonton at Williamstown
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.
Mainland at Atlantic City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep
Southern at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
