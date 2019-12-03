BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May County Technical vs. Cedar Creek at The Hess School
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Buena Regional at Pleasantville
Rancocas Valley at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Gloucester Tech
