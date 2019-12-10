BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Toms River YMCA
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Pleasantville at Cape May Special Service School
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Hess School
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Woodstown at Ocean City
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
6 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Millville at Saint Augustine Prep
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Central at Winding River
