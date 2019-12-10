holy spirit atlantic city swim

Atlantic City’s Colleen Callahan places first in 50 free against Holy Spirit during swim meet at Atlantic City High School Tuesday, Dec 2, 2011.

 Edward Lea

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Toms River YMCA

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Pleasantville at Cape May Special Service School

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Twp. at Hess School

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Woodstown at Ocean City

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

6 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Millville at Saint Augustine Prep

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Central at Winding River

