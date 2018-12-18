GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at LEAP Academy
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Pitman at Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
Hammonton at Clearview
Pinelands at Manchester township
6 p.m.
Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township
Gloucester Catholic at Millville
Highland at Cumberland
Clearview at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pitman
St. Joseph at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Township at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at Delsea
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Township at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
5 p.m.
South Jersey at Toms River Bennett Indoor Facility
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Princeton at Baker Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes
