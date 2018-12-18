Mainland Atlantic City Basketball
Mainland Regional High School plays Atlantic City, at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Complex, in Atlantic City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at LEAP Academy

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Pitman at Wildwood

5:15 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Highland

Hammonton at Clearview

Pinelands at Manchester township

6 p.m.

Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township

Gloucester Catholic at Millville

Highland at Cumberland

Clearview at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pitman

St. Joseph at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Township at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at Delsea

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Township at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

7 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

5 p.m.

South Jersey at Toms River Bennett Indoor Facility

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Princeton at Baker Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Shawnee at Medford Lanes

