BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Township at Cape May Special Services School
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Millville at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at St. Francis Center
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Buena at Hess School
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Holy Spirit at MLK School
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Shawnee at Brunswick Zone — Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Shawnee at Brunswick Zone — Turnersville
