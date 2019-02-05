GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Public A first round
4 p.m.
(8) Lenape vs. (5) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center
South Jersey Public C first round
(7) Cedar Creek vs. (6) Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School
6:15 p.m.
(8) Cumberland vs. (5) Delsea at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
South Jersey Public A first round
5:30 p.m.
(7) Washington Twp. vs. (6) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center
South Jersey Public C first round
4 p.m.
(7) Schalick vs. (6) Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School
6 p.m.
(8) Lacey vs. (5) Delsea at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Salem
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Camden Tech at Cumberland
Kingsway at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Gloucester Tech
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Kingsway
Salem at Wildwood
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Cherokee Challenge a Cherokee
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
Ocean County Baker Tournament at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at 30 Strikes
ICE HOCKEY
4:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice at Randolph
