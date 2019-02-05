020119_gal_swimming
Buy Now

Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Thursday Jan 31, 2019.Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Jersey Public A first round

4 p.m.

(8) Lenape vs. (5) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center

South Jersey Public C first round

(7) Cedar Creek vs. (6) Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School

6:15 p.m.

(8) Cumberland vs. (5) Delsea at Gloucester Tech

BOYS SWIMMING

South Jersey Public A first round

5:30 p.m.

(7) Washington Twp. vs. (6) Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center

South Jersey Public C first round

4 p.m.

(7) Schalick vs. (6) Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services School

6 p.m.

(8) Lacey vs. (5) Delsea at Gloucester Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Salem

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Camden Tech at Cumberland

Kingsway at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Gloucester Tech

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Kingsway

Salem at Wildwood

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Cherokee Challenge a Cherokee

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

Ocean County Baker Tournament at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Camden Tech at 30 Strikes

ICE HOCKEY

4:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Delbarton at Aspen Ice at Randolph

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments