GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAL Tournament consolation
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Millville
Buena at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Other games
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Pitman
Triton at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Woodstown
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAL Tournament consolation
4:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT at Millville
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
Other games
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Clayton at Cumberland
Penns Grove at Hammonton
Wildwood at Highland
7 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
4 p.m.
Diving state championship at Montgomery
