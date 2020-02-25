Middle Ocean City Boys Basketball

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady (10) is trippep up by Middle’s Dom Caraballo (11). Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAL Tournament consolation

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Millville

Buena at Holy Spirit

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Other games

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Pitman

Triton at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Woodstown

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAL Tournament consolation

4:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

ACIT at Millville

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

Other games

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Clayton at Cumberland

Penns Grove at Hammonton

Wildwood at Highland

7 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

4 p.m.

Diving state championship at Montgomery

