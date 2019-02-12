GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Red Bank Catholic
Other games
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
4:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Deptford at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Neptune
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Memorial
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Cherry Hill East at Middle Township
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Nottingham at Southern
Cumberland at Deptford
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Millville at St. Augustine Prep
7 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Public A semifinals
1:30 p.m.
(6) Cherokee at (2) Egg Harbor Twp
South Jersey Public B semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Ocean City at (2) Mainland
South Jersey Public C semifinals
4:30 p.m.
(4) Oakcrest vs. (1) Haddonfield at GCIT
BOYS SWIMMING
South Jersey Public A semifinals
3:30 p.m.
(6) Cherokee at (2) Egg Harbor Twp
South Jersey Public B semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Moorestown at (1) Mainland
South Jersey Public C semifinals
4:30 p.m.
(3) Woodstown at (2) Cedar Creek
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.