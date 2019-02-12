Wildwood Ocean City Girls Basketball
Wildwood’s Maddie McCracken, 2, and Ocean City’s Molly Hoffman, 30, goes after a loose ball in the first quarter, at Wildwood High School, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Red Bank Catholic

Other games

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

4:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Deptford at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Neptune

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Jackson Memorial

Other games

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Cherry Hill East at Middle Township

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Nottingham at Southern

Cumberland at Deptford

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Millville at St. Augustine Prep

7 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Jersey Public A semifinals

1:30 p.m.

(6) Cherokee at (2) Egg Harbor Twp

South Jersey Public B semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Ocean City at (2) Mainland

South Jersey Public C semifinals

4:30 p.m.

(4) Oakcrest vs. (1) Haddonfield at GCIT

BOYS SWIMMING

South Jersey Public A semifinals

3:30 p.m.

(6) Cherokee at (2) Egg Harbor Twp

South Jersey Public B semifinals

2 p.m.

(4) Moorestown at (1) Mainland

South Jersey Public C semifinals

4:30 p.m.

(3) Woodstown at (2) Cedar Creek

