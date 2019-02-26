Wildwood Ocean City Girls Basketball
Ocean City’s Danielle Donoghue, 1, brings top the ball as Wildwood’s Jenna Hans, 10, attempts to steal in the third quarter, at Wildwood High School, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I first round

5:30 p.m.

(16) Buena at (1) Wildwood

South Jersey Group III first round

2 p.m.

(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

(16) Camden Tech at (1) Mainland

5 p.m.

(15) Timber Creek at (2) Ocean City

7 p.m.

(9) Absegami at (8) Deptford

(11) Pinelands at (6) Toms River South

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I first round

5:30 p.m.

(9) Cape May Tech at (8) Clayton

(14) Wildwood at (3) Salem

South Jersey Group III first round

4 p.m.

(9) Delsea at (8) Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

(13) Woodrow Wilson at (4) Pinelands

6 p.m.

(14) Camden Tech at (3) Mainland

7 p.m.

(15) Cherry Hill West at (2) Ocean City

