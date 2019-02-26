GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
5:30 p.m.
(16) Buena at (1) Wildwood
South Jersey Group III first round
2 p.m.
(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
(16) Camden Tech at (1) Mainland
5 p.m.
(15) Timber Creek at (2) Ocean City
7 p.m.
(9) Absegami at (8) Deptford
(11) Pinelands at (6) Toms River South
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
5:30 p.m.
(9) Cape May Tech at (8) Clayton
(14) Wildwood at (3) Salem
South Jersey Group III first round
4 p.m.
(9) Delsea at (8) Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
(13) Woodrow Wilson at (4) Pinelands
6 p.m.
(14) Camden Tech at (3) Mainland
7 p.m.
(15) Cherry Hill West at (2) Ocean City
