BOYS SWIMMING
New Jersey Public B semifinals
5 p.m.
(4) Manasquan vs. (1) Mainland Reg. at GCIT
New Jersey Public C semifinals
4:30 p.m.
(4) Barnegat vs. (1) Summit at Raritan Bay Area YMCA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Vineland at Oakcrest
Barnegat at Toms River South
4:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Buena
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Southern at Hunterdon Central
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Township at Our Lady of Mercy
Pitman at Cumberland
Woodstown at Hammonton
BOYS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Triton
5 p.m.
Southern at Manalapan
Lacey Township at Ocean Township
Mataram at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Bridgeton at Middle Township
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Salem
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Audubon
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Eastern States Indoor Championships
4 p.m.
South Jersey at New York Armory
