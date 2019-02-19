021519_spt_mainland 21
Mainland defeats Ocean City in boys swimming to win the South Jersey Group B sectional final at GCIT on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS SWIMMING

New Jersey Public B semifinals

5 p.m.

(4) Manasquan vs. (1) Mainland Reg. at GCIT

New Jersey Public C semifinals

4:30 p.m.

(4) Barnegat vs. (1) Summit at Raritan Bay Area YMCA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Vineland at Oakcrest

Barnegat at Toms River South

4:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Buena

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Southern at Hunterdon Central

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Township at Our Lady of Mercy

Pitman at Cumberland

Woodstown at Hammonton

BOYS BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Triton

5 p.m.

Southern at Manalapan

Lacey Township at Ocean Township

Mataram at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Bridgeton at Middle Township

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Salem

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Audubon

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Eastern States Indoor Championships

4 p.m.

South Jersey at New York Armory

