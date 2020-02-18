GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4 p.m.
(26) Lacey at (7) Red Bank
5:30 p.m.
(23) Southern at (10) Long Branch
Other games
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Buena at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Deptford
6 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at ACIT
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
6 p.m.
(23) Southern at (10) Lakewood
(19) Barnegat at (14) Matawan
Other games
4 p.m.
Lacey at Red Bank
Pinelands at Howell
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Bordentown at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Deptford at Cumberland
Holy Spirit at ACIT
6 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Hammonton at St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Eastern Championships at New York Armory
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.