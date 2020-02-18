Mainland vs Ocean City girls basketball game

Mainland vs Ocean City during the first half high school basketball at Mainland High School Friday Feb 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament first round

4 p.m.

(26) Lacey at (7) Red Bank

5:30 p.m.

(23) Southern at (10) Long Branch

Other games

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Buena at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Deptford

6 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at ACIT

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament first round

6 p.m.

(23) Southern at (10) Lakewood

(19) Barnegat at (14) Matawan

Other games

4 p.m.

Lacey at Red Bank

Pinelands at Howell

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Bordentown at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Deptford at Cumberland

Holy Spirit at ACIT

6 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Hammonton at St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Eastern Championships at New York Armory

