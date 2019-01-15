GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Oakcrest
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Schalick
Central regional at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Burlington Tech at Pleasantville
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Millville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Hess School
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
7 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cape May County Special Services
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League at Egg Harbor Township
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Center
6:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Triton at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
SJTCA at Bennett Center
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Salem at Penns Grove
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Eastern at 30 Strikes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey Township
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep at Ice Vault
