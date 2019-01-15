011219_spt_swim 12
St. Augustine and Mainland swimmers begin the 500-freestyle race Friday.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Oakcrest

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Schalick

Central regional at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Burlington Tech at Pleasantville

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Mainland

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Millville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Hess School

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

7 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Township vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Cape May County Special Services

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League at Egg Harbor Township

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Center

6:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Triton at Gloucester Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Bennett Center

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Salem at Penns Grove

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Eastern at 30 Strikes

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Township

5:15 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep at Ice Vault

