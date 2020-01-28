GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cumberland at Delsea
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 pm.
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Delsea
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Buena at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Southern at South Plainfield
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
South Jersey at Atlantic City Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. vs. Cherry Hill West at Brunswick Zone
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Brunswick Zone
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Igloo Ice Arena
8 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Hopewell Valley at Mercer County Park
