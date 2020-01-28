Lower Cape May vs Holy Spirit wrestling

Lower Cape May compete against Holy Spirit in wrestling match at Holy Spirit High School Wednesday Jan 22, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cumberland at Delsea

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 pm.

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Delsea

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Buena at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Southern at South Plainfield

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

South Jersey at Atlantic City Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at King Pin Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. vs. Cherry Hill West at Brunswick Zone

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Brunswick Zone

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Delbarton at Igloo Ice Arena

8 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Hopewell Valley at Mercer County Park

