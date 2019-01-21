GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

Delsea at Cumberland

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Williamstown

5 p.m.

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Camden Tech

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Manchester Township at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Southern st Toms River East

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Camden Tech at Cedar Creek

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Toms River East at Southern

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

Pinelands at Manchester Township

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

Buena at St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Township

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Neptune Aquatic Center

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

South Plainfield at Southern

Palmyra at St. Joseph

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:45 p.m.

New Jersey state relays at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes

Pinelands vs. Manchester Township at Ocean Lanes

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Gloucester Tech at King Pin Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Atlantic Tech at King Pin Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill East st Brunswick Zone

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Middletown South at Ice World

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments