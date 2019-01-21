GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
Delsea at Cumberland
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Williamstown
5 p.m.
Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Camden Tech
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Manchester Township at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Southern st Toms River East
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Camden Tech at Cedar Creek
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Toms River East at Southern
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township
Pinelands at Manchester Township
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
Buena at St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Neptune Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
South Plainfield at Southern
Palmyra at St. Joseph
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:45 p.m.
New Jersey state relays at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Barnegat vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Manchester Township at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Gloucester Tech at King Pin Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Atlantic Tech at King Pin Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Cherry Hill East st Brunswick Zone
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Middletown South at Ice World
