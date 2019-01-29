GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Wildwood
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Township at Brick Township
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township at St. Joseph
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
Southern at Central
Cumberland at Triton
7 p.m.
Hammonton at Williamstown
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Wildwood
Triton at Cumberland
Williamstown at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Central at Southern
Toms River South at Barnegat
Brick Township at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Middle Township
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Toms River South at Ocean City
St. Augustine Prep at Vineland
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Buena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
5 p.m.
South Jersey at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep at Igloo Ice Arena
