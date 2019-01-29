121818_spt_cedarcreek
GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Wildwood

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Township at Brick Township

5:30 p.m.

Middle Township at St. Joseph

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

Southern at Central

Cumberland at Triton

7 p.m.

Hammonton at Williamstown

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Wildwood

Triton at Cumberland

Williamstown at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Central at Southern

Toms River South at Barnegat

Brick Township at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

St. Joseph at Middle Township

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Toms River South at Ocean City

St. Augustine Prep at Vineland

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Buena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Gloucester Tech

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Township at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

5 p.m.

South Jersey at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Don Bosco Prep at Igloo Ice Arena

