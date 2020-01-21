GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
Camden Academy at Buena
5 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Vineland
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Brick Twp.
Deptford at Cumberland
Hammonton at Delsea
Barnegat at Central
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Camden Tech at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at Deptford
Buena at Camden Tech
6:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
7 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Hammonton at Delsea
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Southern at Middletown North
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Community Center
Middle Twp. at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Steinert
4:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
INDOOR BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
4 p.m.
South Jersey at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. East Side at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.