Atlantic City vs Mainland

Mainland vs Atlantic City during the fist half of girls basketball game at Mainland High School Wednesday Jan 15, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

Camden Academy at Buena

5 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Atlantic City

Bridgeton at Vineland

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Southern at Brick Twp.

Deptford at Cumberland

Hammonton at Delsea

Barnegat at Central

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Camden Tech at Middle Twp.

Cumberland at Deptford

Buena at Camden Tech

6:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

7 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Hammonton at Delsea

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Southern at Middletown North

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Community Center

Middle Twp. at Mainland

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Steinert

4:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

INDOOR BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

4 p.m.

South Jersey at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. ACIT at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. East Side at Winding River Ice Rink

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments