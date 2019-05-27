SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
South Jersey Group I final
Pennsville at Buena Regional
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal
Rutgers Prep at St. Joseph
BASEBALL
3 p.m
South Jersey Group IV semifinal
Egg Harbor Township at Cherry Hill East
4 p.m.
South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal
Notre Dame at St. Augustine Prep
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal
Holy Spirit at Gloucester Catholic
South Jersey Group III semifinal
Hammonton at Cherry Hill West
South Jersey Group II semifinal
Cedar Creek at West Deptford
