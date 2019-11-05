BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group II semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Manasquan at (2) Oakcrest
S.J. Group II semifinals
2 p.m.
(9) Ocean City at (5) Toms River South
(3) Mainland at (2) Triton
S.J. Group IV semifinals
1:30 p.m.
(6) Washington Twp. at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public A semifinals
4 p.m.
(4) Paul VI at (1) St. Augustine
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
state Group II first round
4 p.m.
(25) Science Park at (8) Cedar Creek
(17) Hanover Park at (16) Pleasantville
(23) Cinnaminson at (10) Oakcrest
(31) Barnegat at (2) Ramsey
4:30 p.m.
(26) Voorhees at (7) Pinelands
