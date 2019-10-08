Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey

Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey. Oct. 2, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group II quaterfinals

2 p.m.

(7) Cumberland at (2) Seneca

3 p.m.

(5) West Deptford at (2) Lower Cape May

(6) Triton at (3) Oakcrest

4 p.m.

(8) Barnegat at (4) Haddonfield

S.J. Group IV

2 p.m.

(6) Vineland at (3) Lenape

4 p.m.

(7) Southern at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.

S.J. Non-Public B quaterfinals

3 p.m.

(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

(8) Our Lady of Mercy at (1) Moorestown Friends

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Salem at Bridgeton

Buena at Vineland

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Hammonton at Deptford

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

GIRLS SOCCER

Shore Conference Tournament

3:45 p.m.

(23) Lacey Twp. at (10) Wall Twp.

(24) Barnegat at (9) St. Rose

5 p.m.

(20) Southern at (13) Middletown North

Other games

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Hammonton at Kingsway

Salem at Wildwood

7 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

BOYS SOCCER

Shore Conference Tournament

4 p.m.

(23) Barnegat at (10) Middletown South

6:30 p.m.

(24) Lacey Twp. at (9) Long Branch

Other games

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Kingsway at Hammonton

Wildwood at Salem

5 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

7 p.m.

Central at Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Barnegat at Neptune

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

4:15 p.m.

Mainland at Rancocas Valley

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Wall Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

SURFING

4 p.m.

Mainland vs. St. Augustine at Ocean City (5th Street beach)

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Ocean City

Millville at Bridgeton

Vineland at Mainland

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat vs. Lakewood vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean Park

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Cumberland vs. Kingsway vs. Wildwood vs. Triton at Delsea

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Cumberland vs. Williamstown vs. Wildwood vs. Highland at Delsea

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments