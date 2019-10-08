GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II quaterfinals
2 p.m.
(7) Cumberland at (2) Seneca
3 p.m.
(5) West Deptford at (2) Lower Cape May
(6) Triton at (3) Oakcrest
4 p.m.
(8) Barnegat at (4) Haddonfield
S.J. Group IV
2 p.m.
(6) Vineland at (3) Lenape
4 p.m.
(7) Southern at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public B quaterfinals
3 p.m.
(7) Rutgers Prep at (2) Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
(8) Our Lady of Mercy at (1) Moorestown Friends
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
Buena at Vineland
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Hammonton at Deptford
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
GIRLS SOCCER
Shore Conference Tournament
3:45 p.m.
(23) Lacey Twp. at (10) Wall Twp.
(24) Barnegat at (9) St. Rose
5 p.m.
(20) Southern at (13) Middletown North
Other games
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Hammonton at Kingsway
Salem at Wildwood
7 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
Shore Conference Tournament
4 p.m.
(23) Barnegat at (10) Middletown South
6:30 p.m.
(24) Lacey Twp. at (9) Long Branch
Other games
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Kingsway at Hammonton
Wildwood at Salem
5 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
7 p.m.
Central at Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Barnegat at Neptune
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
4:15 p.m.
Mainland at Rancocas Valley
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Wall Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
SURFING
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. St. Augustine at Ocean City (5th Street beach)
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Ocean City
Millville at Bridgeton
Vineland at Mainland
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat vs. Lakewood vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean Park
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Cumberland vs. Kingsway vs. Wildwood vs. Triton at Delsea
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Cumberland vs. Williamstown vs. Wildwood vs. Highland at Delsea
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.