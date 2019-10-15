BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Mastery High at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Millville at Lower Cape May
Gloucester City at Cumberland
Penns grove at Hammonton
Glassboro at Wildwood
Buena at Deptford
St. Joseph at Triton
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Camden Tech
Vineland at Buena
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Pennsauken Tech
Delsea at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Glassboro
6 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Hammonton
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Clayton at Bridgeton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland at Oakcrest
Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
Eastern at Hammonton
Mainland at Oakcrest
5:15 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp. Memorial
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Schalick
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Manchester at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
