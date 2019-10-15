Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career

Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy celebrates her 600th career win on Thursday at Absegami. Oct.10, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

Mastery High at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Millville at Lower Cape May

Gloucester City at Cumberland

Penns grove at Hammonton

Glassboro at Wildwood

Buena at Deptford

St. Joseph at Triton

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Camden Tech

Vineland at Buena

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Pennsauken Tech

Delsea at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Glassboro

6 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Millville at Hammonton

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Clayton at Bridgeton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland at Oakcrest

Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

Eastern at Hammonton

Mainland at Oakcrest

5:15 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp. Memorial

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

CAL Tournament at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Cumberland at Schalick

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Manchester at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Southern

