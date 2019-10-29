Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer

Middle Township hosted Pleasantville in a CAL boys soccer match to open the fall high school soccer season. Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. GROUP I first round

2 p.m.

(14) Buena at (3) Glassboro

(15) Cape May Tech at (2) Haddon Twp.

S.J. Group II first round

2 p.m.

(16) Cedar Creek at (1) Delran

(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Pleasantville

(10) Sterling at (7) Barnegat

(15) Haddon Heights at (2) Oakcrest

3 p.m.

(14) Lower Cape May at (3) Manasquan

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(13) Hammonton at (4) Cherry Hill West

(12) Absegami at (5) Toms River South

(14) Timber Creek at (3) Mainland

(11) Seneca at (6) Pinelands

(10) Cumberland at (7) Toms River East

3 p.m.

(9) Ocean City at (8) Lacey Twp.

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

(11) Williamstown at (5) Southern

(14) ACIT at (3) Kingsway

3:15 p.m.

(10) Millville at (7) Shawnee

5 p.m.

(15) Lenape at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.

S.J. Non-Public B

(12) Holy Spirit at (5) Rutgers Prep

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II semifinals

3 p.m.

(7) Sterling at (3) Lower Cape May

S.J. Group III semifinals

2 p.m.

(3) Mainland at (2) Ocean City

S.J. Group IV semifinals

2 p.m.

(3) Southern at (2) Kingsway

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Sterling

Lower Cape May at Burlington City

Marlboro at Barnegat

Gloucester Catholic at St. Joseph

4:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Lenape

4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic

