BOYS SOCCER
S.J. GROUP I first round
2 p.m.
(14) Buena at (3) Glassboro
(15) Cape May Tech at (2) Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group II first round
2 p.m.
(16) Cedar Creek at (1) Delran
(9) Middle Twp. at (8) Pleasantville
(10) Sterling at (7) Barnegat
(15) Haddon Heights at (2) Oakcrest
3 p.m.
(14) Lower Cape May at (3) Manasquan
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(13) Hammonton at (4) Cherry Hill West
(12) Absegami at (5) Toms River South
(14) Timber Creek at (3) Mainland
(11) Seneca at (6) Pinelands
(10) Cumberland at (7) Toms River East
3 p.m.
(9) Ocean City at (8) Lacey Twp.
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
(11) Williamstown at (5) Southern
(14) ACIT at (3) Kingsway
3:15 p.m.
(10) Millville at (7) Shawnee
5 p.m.
(15) Lenape at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public B
(12) Holy Spirit at (5) Rutgers Prep
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II semifinals
3 p.m.
(7) Sterling at (3) Lower Cape May
S.J. Group III semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Mainland at (2) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Southern at (2) Kingsway
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Sterling
Lower Cape May at Burlington City
Marlboro at Barnegat
Gloucester Catholic at St. Joseph
4:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lenape
4:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic
