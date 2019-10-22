FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II first round
2 p.m.
(11) Deptford at (6) Barnegat
3 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Cumberland
(12) Lacey Twp. at (5) Oakcrest
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(10) Winslow Twp. at (7) Absegami
(9) Timber Creek at (8) Hammonton
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at GCIT
Mainland at Vineland
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Buena
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Salem at Lower Cape May
7:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
4 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
6 p.m.
ACIT at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
2 p.m.
CAL Tournament at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at st. Augustine Prep
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.