St. Joe's vs Oakcrest Field Hockey

Oakcrest Sadie Crispell in action against St. Joe’s. Oct.15, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group II first round

2 p.m.

(11) Deptford at (6) Barnegat

3 p.m.

(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Cumberland

(12) Lacey Twp. at (5) Oakcrest

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(10) Winslow Twp. at (7) Absegami

(9) Timber Creek at (8) Hammonton

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at GCIT

Mainland at Vineland

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Buena

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Salem at Lower Cape May

7:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

4 p.m.

Mainland at Middle Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland

6 p.m.

ACIT at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

2 p.m.

CAL Tournament at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at st. Augustine Prep

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven

