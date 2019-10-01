GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood at Bridgeton
Millville at Kingsway
Camden Tech at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph at Stone Harbor Field
4:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Gloucester Tech
5 p.m.
Haddonfield at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Buena at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at ACIT
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Toms River East at Southern
Highland at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Hammonton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Central at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Ocean City
Hammonton at Pennsville Memorial
Holy Spirit at Buena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
5:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Vineland at Millville
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
ACIT vs. Ocean City at Estell Manor Park
Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Buena
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
VARSITY SURFING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Ocean City at 29th Street Beach in Longport
