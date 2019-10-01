Middle Pleasantville Boys Soccer

Pleasantville’s Daniel Licona (10) settles the ball. Middle Township hosted Pleasantville in a CAL boys soccer match to open the fall high school soccer season. Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood at Bridgeton

Millville at Kingsway

Camden Tech at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph at Stone Harbor Field

4:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Gloucester Tech

5 p.m.

Haddonfield at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Buena at Cape May Tech

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at ACIT

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Toms River East at Southern

Highland at Cumberland

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Hammonton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Central at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Mainland at Ocean City

Hammonton at Pennsville Memorial

Holy Spirit at Buena

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami vs. Vineland at Millville

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

ACIT vs. Ocean City at Estell Manor Park

Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Buena

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

VARSITY SURFING

3:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. Ocean City at 29th Street Beach in Longport

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments