GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Jackson Liberty at Southern

4 p.m.

Audubon at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Glassboro at Cumberland

Pinelands at Jackson Memorial

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Jackson Memorial at Pinelands

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at West Deptford

Our Lady of Mercy of Academy at Cumberland

Shawnee at Middle Twp.

Woodbury at Holy Spirit

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Southern at Pinelands

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

4 p.m.

Schalick at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Middle Twp.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Salem at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Red Bank Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

