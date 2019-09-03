GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Jackson Liberty at Southern
4 p.m.
Audubon at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Glassboro at Cumberland
Pinelands at Jackson Memorial
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Jackson Memorial at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at West Deptford
Our Lady of Mercy of Academy at Cumberland
Shawnee at Middle Twp.
Woodbury at Holy Spirit
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Southern at Pinelands
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
4 p.m.
Schalick at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Middle Twp.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Salem at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Red Bank Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.